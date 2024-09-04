Companies | The fashion brand R/H Studio is closing its operations

Companies|The company closed its brick-and-mortar store last year.

Finnish fashion brand R/H Studio is closing, the company says on its website. The fashion brand, which started in 2010, closed its brick-and-mortar store last year.

Now the online store is also closed.

“Goodbyes are sad – but an important part of life. R/H has seen life for a wonderful 14 years, but now it’s time to stop. We are selling off our inventory and clearing the table. R/H will permanently terminate the company as it is In an Instagram post we will write about the termination decision.

The publication also states that entrepreneurs should keep their “eyes, ears and hearts open for new opportunities, partnerships and collaborations.”

The business, located on Laivurikkatu in Ullanlinna, was closed about a year ago to cut costs.

“The brick-and-mortar store was closed because it was simply necessary to cut costs after sales collapsed and at the same time production costs multiplied due to the prevailing world situation”, designer and owner of R/H Hanna Riiheläinen told HS at the time.

At the time of the closure of the brick-and-mortar store, Riiheläinen described the situation of small Finnish clothing companies as difficult due to rising costs and foreign cheap chains.

“If this trend continues for a long time, then how many domestic clothing brands will still be standing next year”, Riiheläinen thought.