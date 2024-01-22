Juliana Oxenford She is one of the most recognized journalists in the country. Despite this, she has always been clear in talking about her childhood and the breakdown of her relationship with her father, the Argentine actor Marcelo Oxenford. However, the information that few know about Juliana is regarding her mother and how she, Juliana and her father arrived in Peru from Argentina when the communicator was a child. We tell you more details in this note.

Who is Juliana Oxenford's mother?

Liliana Tuja is Juliana Oxenford's mother. She was born in Argentina and together with Marcelo they had four children in that country: Lorena, Patricia, Juan Manuel and Juliana Oxenford Tujan.

In an interview on Verónica Linares' YouTube channel, Juliana maintained that her mother did not work until she was 8 years old. “She got married pregnant when she was 18. She didn't work until I was 7 or 8.”said.

Juliana posted a photo from when she was 3 years old. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/Facebook

How did Juliana Oxenford and her parents arrive in Peru?

The journalist and her brothers They were born in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires. However, when Juliana turned 3 years old, the Oxenford Tuja family was forced to travel to Peru.

In 1985, Marcelo Oxenford obtained a role as an actor in a soap opera 'La casa de Frente'. Years later, Juliana's parents separate and she is forced to work in an unknown nation.

“My mother sold a menu, she managed it for an interprovincial bus company that went to Huancayo. She had two cooks. My brother Manuel and I helped serve and there I learned to have a street (…) “We returned at 10 at night on a bus and we sat in the back with a kitchen knife in case they wanted to attack us.”said the press woman.

What relationship does Juliana Oxenford have with her parents?

Today, the former presenter of 'Al style Juliana' She has always shown union with her mother on and off camera. The situation is not repeated with his father, Marcelo Oxenford.

In an interview with Carla Chévez, she pointed out that she never felt her father's affection and that was the situation she had to face. Let us remember that they both kept their distance until she got married, but then they distanced themselves again until today.