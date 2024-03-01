There was room for other material useful to the soap opera Codacons-Ferragnez, in this case with the clash between the consumer protection body and the businesswoman. However, everything comes to a sensational halt. Yesterday the letter of apology from Codacons itself, signed by president Carlo Rienzi, for Fedez, on the insinuations of tax evasion by the rapper. Today it is the turn of a “halt” on the body's appeal against Ferragni.

The Regional Administrative Court (Tar) of Lazio, in fact, rejected the appeal presented by Codacons against the participation of Chiara Ferragni to What's the weather like. The interview, which was announced several days ago and scheduled for Sunday 3 March, will be broadcast regularly on channel Nove.

The consumer association had stated that it had presented the emergency appeal to ensure the protection of viewers. In the event hosted by Fazio there would be no “cross-examination” in the presence of Chiara Ferragni. Codacons, therefore, had acted by ensuring that it dealt first and foremost with the “correctness of the information during transmission”. The objective would be to prevent the influencer's intervention from turning into a unilateral defense on the Pandoro-gate scandal.

In this matter, let us remember, in addition to being fined by the Antitrust, Ferragni is under investigation for the serious crime of aggravated fraud to the detriment of consumers.

The TAR of Lazio He has decided to reject the appeal as it considered that there were no obvious violations. In a monocratic decree signed by the president of the IV section, Roberto Politi, we read:

The prejudice, as feared above, is merely hypothetical in nature, as it is substantiated by conduct having a future temporal location and non-predictable content. It is ruled out that, in this precautionary measure, the administration (although conveyed by an intervention of the Communications Regulatory Authority) of rules of conduct regarding the conduct of a television broadcast, clearly outside the dispositive powers of the administrative judge in question, can be proceeded with. .

The Lazio Regional Administrative Court has clarified that in the event of any behavior contrary to the rules in force on television information, at that point, repressive or sanctioning measures may be adopted.

Chiara Ferragni, therefore, will appear as a guest on What's the weather like next March 3rd. This is her first television interview after the Balocco case and, above all, after the marital crisis with her husband Fedez.

