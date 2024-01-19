The Ukrainian authorities are negligent in how the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is carried out. The head of the Ukrainian company Athlon Avia, Artem Vyunnik, announced this on Wednesday, January 17, on the air of the Ukrainian Radio NV.

“We can’t do anything because logistics alone take five to six months. And the production cycle is not only logistics <...> One could laugh, but I want to cry when such requests come,” he complained.

In addition, as Vyunnik noted, due to the unprofessionalism of the Ukrainian authorities, local UAV manufacturers do not have the opportunity to competently plan their work process.

On January 17, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, complained that the country had a shortage of UAVs and missiles. He also admitted that there are no military-industrial complex (MIC) resources in the world sufficient for Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 8, retired French colonel and geopolitics specialist Pere de Jong said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will use up their last ammunition in the coming month.

At the same time, the French magazine Le Point, citing Ukrainian military personnel, reported that they were tired of intense fighting and felt a shortage of weapons and ammunition on the front line.

On January 6, Focus magazine wrote that Ukraine is experiencing a serious problem with missiles for air defense systems. It is noted that this puts the country in a difficult position facing the threat of new massive Russian attacks.

Columnist William Galston, in an article for the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on January 2, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already running out of ammunition, but the situation will only get worse in the future. He stressed that the lack of ammunition makes it difficult to maintain defensive lines that were previously occupied by the Ukrainian military.

On December 20, it was reported that the Ukrainian army is experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition and drones in the special operation zone. Former President of the country Petro Poroshenko noted that there was a shortage of these weapons, while there were “tens of thousands” of them in special warehouses. He called the current situation a crime “that needs to be punished.”

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, noted on December 15 that Ukraine in 2024 may begin to experience a serious shortage of weapons due to a reduction in supplies from Europe and the United States, since they have already largely exhausted their reserves and cannot quickly increase production.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

