Ukraine claims to have destroyed the “large landing ship 'Novocherskassk'” of the Russian Navy while it was anchored in the port of Feodosia (Crimea) on the night of Monday to Tuesday. This is stated by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Air Force, General Nikolai Oleshuk, in statements through his Telegram channel. The attack was carried out by Ukrainian aircraft. The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed this, although it claims to have shot down two of the Su-24 aircraft participating in the raid.

​«The Russian fleet is increasingly reduced. The flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser 'Moskvá', is now followed by the large landing ship 'Novocherkassk'. “I thank the Air Force pilots and everyone involved in the operation for their meticulous work,” Oleshuk wrote on Telegram.

In its daily report, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported that “around 02:30 on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet 'Novocherkassk' with cruise missiles in the Feodosia area” without providing data on the type of rockets used and their range.

The landing ship burned completely.





For his part, the governor of the Russian Occupation Administration of Crimea, Sergei Axionov, said on Telegram that “one person was killed and two were injured. Six buildings were damaged, mostly with broken window panes. Six people were evacuated to temporary accommodation centers, the remaining residents were housed with family and friends. “The transport infrastructure operates normally, there are no restrictions on passenger transport.”

Second occasion



Social networks publish videos and photographs of the moment of the very strong explosion that destroyed the 'Novocherkassk' in Feodosia and report that the window panes of nearby buildings flew into the air. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, speaking on television, said that the strong explosion could have been due to the ship perhaps carrying artillery ammunition, rockets and drones inside. Other photographs, already in the morning with daylight, showed the charred fragments that have remained of the boat.

Feodosia is located in the southeastern part of Crimea, and its port is being used by Russian ships after having to abandon Sevastopol, base of the Black Sea Fleet, due to frequent Ukrainian attacks. The Russian Navy has also evacuated its ships to other ports on the Black Sea and even to Abkhazia, a region completely separated from Georgia thanks to military aid from Moscow.

The 'Novocherkassk' was already hit by Ukrainian gunfire in March of last year in the port of Berdiansk, but without consequences as dire as today. The Ukrainian Armed Forces sank the cruiser Moskva, destroyed the landing ship Saratov and seriously damaged other ships. In September, an attack with 10 Ukrainian cruise missiles devastated the Ordzhonikidze military shipyard, located in Sevastopol and the largest in Crimea, causing significant damage to the landing ship 'Minsk' and the submarine 'Rostov-on-Don'.

On the other hand, Ukrainian forces claim to have shot down in the last few hours 13 Shahed 136/131 type drones out of a total of 19 fired by Russia against the regions of Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyy.