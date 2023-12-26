La Spezia – Italian style boxing day. The first round of Serie B ends with gifts and laden tables on Boxing Day. Luca D'Angelo's Lo Speziafresh from the tough defeat at Cittadella, hosts Modena with the mission of saying goodbye to a year lacking in satisfaction.

The official lineups

Starting with the dismissal of Luca Gotti, 2023 brought no joy to the eagle world. Leonardo Semplici failed to save the team. The Serie A faded on a sad night in June and gave way to a new course, still unable to see the light. The season of the return to Serie B was not brilliant. With one match remaining at the end of the first round, Spezia has already changed coach. Massimiliano Alvini handed over the baton to D'Angelo. Yet, the whites still remain embroiled in the fight to avoid C. The two victories against Ascoli and Bari have provided oxygen, but Nikolaou and his teammates are still in penultimate place in the standings. Therefore, ending the year with a victory over Modena would have a double meaning: increasing the spoils and giving the fans a Christmas smile.

To try to hit the target Riccardo Taddei, who replaces D'Angelo today, confirms the 4-3-2-1 seen from Genoa onwards. Amian returns, stopped by fever, and Salvatore Esposito, disqualified. They are all owners. The Frenchman takes his place on the right out again: he will join Gelashvili, Nikolaou and Elia to protect Zoet's posts. The Italian, however, operates in midfield. With him the immovable Bandinelli and Kouda. On the trocar, therefore, room for Verde. The coach gave him the task of triggering the imagination of Candelari, a real surprise in the starting eleven, and the creative streak of Francesco Pio Esposito.

In Paolo Bianco's Modena the only absentee is Gargiulo. The Canaries coach opted for a mirrored formation. In front of number one Gagno, there are Ponsi, Zaro, Cauz and Cotali. In midfield Magnino and Palumbo protect the metronome Duca. While on the trocar there are Tremolada and Manconi. Finally, the attack is entrusted to a striker who has a lot of experience in the cadetry: Diego Falcinelli.