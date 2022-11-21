The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that it had discovered ‘torture sites’ used by the Russians in Khersona city in the south of Ukraine recovered by the forces of kyiv after almost nine months of Russian occupation.

“In Kherson, prosecutors continue determining the crimes of Russia“Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said on Telegram, saying officials found ‘torture sites’ in four buildings.

Among those four buildings visited by the researchers, there are “provisional detention centers” from before the war, “where, during the takeover of the city, the occupants illegally detained people and brutally tortured“added the prosecution.

Kherson it was the first major city to fall into Russian hands after the invasion on February 24. The Ukrainian army recaptured the town, the capital of the region of the same name, on November 11.

Investigators seized “pieces of rubber batons, a wooden bat, a device used by the occupants to electrocute civilians, an incandescent lamp and bullets,” the source explained.

“The work to establish the places of torture and illegal detention of people continues,” said the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, which also wants to “identify all the victims.”

The Russian withdrawal, the third major since the start of the invasion, represented a severe setback for the president. Vladimir Putin. Since retaking the city, kyiv has repeatedly denounced “war crimes” and “atrocities” committed by the Russians in the region, one of four that Moscow annexed in September.

Russia vows to "punish" those responsible for the "execution" of soldiers in Ukraine

Of course, Russia will search for the perpetrators of this crime. They must be found and punished

For its part, Russia promised on Monday to punish those responsible for the death of a group of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, denounced by Moscow as an execution, which kyiv denies. “Of course, Russia will search for the perpetrators of this crime. They must be found and punished,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

He added that Moscow will resort to international bodies for this purpose, “if it can be useful.” Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of executing more than 10 of its soldiers who had laid down their arms, based on videos posted on social media.

The Ukrainian parliamentary commission on human rights denied on Sunday that the Ukrainian army had executed prisoners of russian warand said that the Ukrainian soldiers defended themselves against Russian soldiers who pretended to surrender.

The Russian soldiers killed in that incident “cannot then be considered as prisoners of war,” argued Dmytro Lubynets, Ukraine’s human rights officer.

The United Nations said last week that it was aware of the videos and was analyzing them. One report noted that there were credible allegations of abuses committed by both parties.

Anniversary of the ‘Euromaidan’ in the middle of the war

Under the snow, Ukraine on Monday celebrated the ninth anniversary of the start of the pro-European protest movement, known as Euromaidan. The protests led to the departure of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 and left around 100 dead.

On 21 Nov 2013, people of Ukraine started #euromaidan to claim their right for self-determination. 9y on, stakes are higher than ever but 🇺🇦 is set on defeating 🇷🇺 imperialism. Our task is to not tremble & prove 🇪🇺 worthy of 🇺🇦 dreams. #StandWithUkraine & help it win faster!

📷EPA pic.twitter.com/Vmyw7dZS1i — Ingrida Simonyte (@IngridaSimonyte) November 21, 2022

In retaliation, Russia annexed Crimea and fueled an armed rebellion in Donbas (east). “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olona honored the memory” of the fighters killed in 2014, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

In photos released by the presidency, the couple could be seen at the foot of a monument in central kyiv, near Independence Square (Maidan Nezalejnosti in Ukrainian), which gave its name to the revolution. “We will overcome everything,” Zelensky promised on Facebook, almost nine months after the start of the Russian invasion.

