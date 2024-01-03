Hogwarts Legacy has emerged a bit as the winner of 2023 on the traditional sales front, and this is also sealed in a symbolic way by the fact of being first in the ranking of best selling games in the UK during the last week of the year, surpassing Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
As we reported previously, Hogwarts Legacy turns out to be the best-selling game in 2023 on the physical market in the UK, and it is a somewhat historic result, given that for ten years now this goal had always remained firmly in the hands of the series FIFA football games from EA.
To symbolically close this victorious year, Hogwarts Legacy also confirmed itself at the top of the ranking of the best-selling games in this market, as we see in the top ten below:
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Nintendo Switch Sports
An emblematic first place for 2023
Hogwarts Legacy conquers the top despite a decline by 33% compared to the previous week, but evidently the other titles in the ranking suffered greater drops.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the second place, fell by 63% in terms of sales compared to the previous week, while the third, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, suffered a 61% drop.
In any case, the titles in the top ten demonstrate a certain continuity with the results seen during the year, with only the new entry of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora among the titles released during the month of December.
