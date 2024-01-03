Hogwarts Legacy has emerged a bit as the winner of 2023 on the traditional sales front, and this is also sealed in a symbolic way by the fact of being first in the ranking of best selling games in the UK during the last week of the year, surpassing Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As we reported previously, Hogwarts Legacy turns out to be the best-selling game in 2023 on the physical market in the UK, and it is a somewhat historic result, given that for ten years now this goal had always remained firmly in the hands of the series FIFA football games from EA.

To symbolically close this victorious year, Hogwarts Legacy also confirmed itself at the top of the ranking of the best-selling games in this market, as we see in the top ten below: