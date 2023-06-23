Osasuna learned this afternoon of the conclusions of the report drawn up by the inspectors of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee. In said report, the inspectors declare the “ineligibility of the club to participate in the UEFA Conference League 2023-2024”, as the Navarrese club has made official. Athletic, ranked eighth, is now awaiting the final decision of the highest body in European football to enter the Conference League.

The possible dismissal of Osasuna from Europe comes as a result of the Supreme Court ruling that condemned several leaders of the rojillo club at the time for match fixing. In the Supreme Court ruling, published in mid-January of this year, it is clarified that given the danger of losing Osasuna’s category in the 2013-2014 season, the then president of the Navarrese team, two directors and the club’s manager “decided reach some kind of economic agreement with Betis so that they beat Valladolid on matchday 37 and let them win in Pamplona against Osasuna on matchday 38. Some results that, according to the Chamber, “although they did not ensure Osasuna’s permanence in the category, they did considerably increase its possibilities.” The Provincial Court of Navarra had already sentenced nine directors of the rojillo club and two former Betis soccer players for fixing matches, and three years later confirmation came from the Supreme Court.

Osasuna finished seventh in the League, two points ahead of Athletic. The reds beat Girona at home and thus validated their European passport on the pitch, which they can now lose in the offices. Athletic, which did not depend on itself, drew against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu and said goodbye to the miracle of the Conference that has now become a reality.

OFFICIAL RELEASE | Statement on the recommendation of the UEFA inspectors not to admit the registration of the club in the Conference League 23-24. — CA OSASUNA (@Osasuna) June 23, 2023

The content of the file opened to Osasuna by UEFA was forceful and the recommendation of the inspectors that has now been known was within the real possibilities. It seemed so probable that Osasuna decided upon learning of the text to paralyze all its sports programming for the next season until it knew if it was going to compete in Europe. His coach, Jagoba Arrasate, transferred this past Sunday the uncertainty that had settled in the Navarrese entity. “We don’t have a quiet day. We earned the right to play the Conference on the grass and I hope that is what prevails, “said the Biscayan in statements to Cadena Cope. And he added: «It is a topic from a long time ago that comes out now. There is a sentence that was handed down, but now we are restless again, especially because of our ignorance of how these things work, “he reflected.