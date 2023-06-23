A few days ago through Nintendo direct there has been an update regarding Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, compilation that brings together the best of the franchise for the new generations and also fans of yesteryear. However, now people are wondering what games Konami is going to include in the second part which is so far a mystery.

As mentioned by the user known as nitdroid, some extra buttons would have been found on the official website of the compilation, which correspond to the following games that we could see in part two. It includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of The Patriots, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

While this is hardly conclusive of anything, here’s some additional context for why it’s suspicious: pic.twitter.com/2zPbbKTL79 —Nitroid ❗ (@Nitroid) June 22, 2023

It is not surprising at all that they include the delivery of PSP which is considered canon with the main games, mostly because an HD version of it already exists for past collections. But the really amazing thing here is that at last, after so many years, game number four is coming out of Playstation 3 to reach current platforms.

For its part, it is positive that The Phantom Pain arrives within the compilation, it is expected to be the final version with the prologue known as Ground Zeroes. Also, it would be important to arrive Portable Ops, as well as somewhat unknown deliveries such as Ghost Babelwhich was originally released on Game Boy Color and has had no re-releases.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: It is very important that MGS4 comes out on other consoles, so for many it will be highly anticipated that this collection is released. Above all, it would be glorious to take a look at it on the PS5.