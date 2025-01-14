Twelve years at school and hardly any news from Franco

I suppose you have heard that the Government is going to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death with various events throughout the country this year. Among the activities proposed, the Executive highlights that events will be held in institutes. It is necessary, because in this country, basically, Francoism is not studied. It falls a little, if anything, in ESO (compulsory), and perhaps in Baccalaureate, but it is already a non-compulsory stage.

The problem, they tried to justify, is that the History syllabus was very extensive and by the time they reached the 20th century the course had already finished, so they were left out. For this reason – among other reasons – at Lomloe it was decided that Contemporary Baccalaureate History would begin in 1812, not to leave out the Catholic Monarchs, as some denounced. But even so, the teachers denounce that, as it ends up chronologically, it also depends in part on the will of each teacher.

The reality, in any case, is that it does not happen or little happens. “The result is classrooms in which, although heterogeneity prevails, there are many young people who know that these stages existed, but are unaware or confuse many of their characteristics and internal logic,” a teacher tells us in this report by my colleague Marta Borraz. .

In addition to being a problem in itself that does not require much discussion, it has a direct and visible effect: it is contributing to the reactionary wave that teachers detect in the classrooms. Young people, children, who talk about Franco and that life with Franco was better without having any idea who he was or what he did. Before you tear your clothes, think about the reflection that a teacher makes: “Anyway, what are we asking of young people when society itself is still not trained in this?”

It is true that that era is far away for young people, but it seems contradictory that this argument is used to justify that they are not interested, but then they claim that era (even if it is from ignorance). More structured work is needed, but if the Government’s actions serve to advance, even slightly, they will be welcome.

Right now I continue with other things from these weeks of Christmas and surroundings, but first I tell you that the Catalan Government has rectified and decided that it is finally not going to relegate to Catalan and Spanish literatures to optional subjects in 1st year of Baccalaureate (now they are a modality in 2nd year, so they go to Selectivity), a measure that had already been announced under the argument that it was imposed by the ministry. But there was such a stir that he has now changed his mind. It’s somewhat convoluted, but here you find the whole story.

These weeks we have talked about…

“There is a big disconnect between the educational debate and what happens in the classroom.” His name is Juan Fernández, but the educational community knows him as “Juan, the one with the blog.” Because Fernández, a secondary school teacher, has made a name for himself with his personal space, which he dedicates to bringing, translating, interpreting and recommending the latest in educational scientific research. We have talked with him about teaching, research, teaching and some other things. Here you can read the talk.

Catalonia and Euskadi segregate the migrant; Madrid, to the poor. One in three students would have to change schools so that Spanish institutes were a faithful representation of society. Because as they are now, the centers are small ghettos that group (or separate, depending on how you want to look at it) students into groups of equals. Within this situation, Madrid segregates more by income (the rich with the rich, the poor with the poor); Euskadi and Catalonia by geographical origin.

Police investigate a teacher for forcing a kiss on a student. It happened in a concerted religious center in Seville and the victim is 13 years old. According to the complaint, the Plastic Education teacher asked the minor to give him a kiss “while pointing to her lips” and, when she refused, “he insisted again on four occasions.” That the young woman turned her head at the last moment was the only thing that finally prevented the kiss.

To upload grade

The end of the nightmare that is homologating the degree in Dentistry? Hundreds (thousands?) of foreign dentists have spent years trying in vain to validate their studies to be able to become dentists. I say “uselessly” because the system has been impossible since 2019, when the conference of deans of dental schools took charge of the process. In five years there have been no approvals, as far as we know. The Government – ​​which has taken all this time to address the issue – says that “it is not acceptable” and assures that it will solve it soon.

The Government wants to approve a plan that guarantees education in cases of emergencies. The project arises after DANA has left thousands of students without centers – and the Generalitat without classes – and The idea is to establish a framework of actions So that a misfortune does not leave classes at the mercy (or capacity) of a specific administration, there must be a plan drawn up. In Valencia, episodes that are difficult to define have been experienced these weeks, such as the Generalitat has accused with public statements to entire management teams for not wanting to open their centers.

Three kilometers walking every day to catch the school bus. It is happening in Sojuela, La Rioja, and not one or two are affected, but several dozen. The regional government, which provides the bus, says that this happens because conventional vehicles do not have the necessary maneuverability to reach the town stop, but the bus drivers say that they could at least get closer.

See you next week!