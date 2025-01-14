They will present it to the Ministry of Science and the board of trustees after signing a letter against María Blasco



01/14/2025



Updated at 08:50 a.m.





More than half of the high-ranking researchers at the CNIO are finalizing a report that they will present this week to the Ministry of Science and Innovation and to the board of the National Cancer Research Center itself, in which they will request the dismissal…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only