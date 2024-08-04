A moment of play and leisure has turned into every parent’s biggest nightmare. A very strong burst of wind It hit an inflatable castle, which was thrown away along with the children playing inside. A 5-year-old child therefore lost his life.

Place of tragedy

Here’s what happened.

Tragedy at Waldorf: Gust of wind blows away bouncy castle and children playing in it

We are in the Marylandmore precisely to Waldorfwhen on the evening of August 2, 2024 many people decide to go to the stadium to watch a baseball game. The organizers of the event also thought of parents, organizing a play area with inflatables for their younger children.

Archive photo

Everything is going well until a strong gust of wind it hits the stadium and more precisely on a bouncy castle where several children were playing. The wind then lifted the castle at least 6 meters and many children fell before it could even touch the ground.

All the adults those present in the stadium immediately became alarmed and rushed to the children, immediately contacting the emergency services. Within a few minutes many ambulances they arrived at the stadium even though the local medical staff had already intervened to assist the injured.

5-Year-Old Boy Loses Life After Fall

A flight at that height can be fatal to anyone, especially a small child. For this reason, a child of only 5 years was rushed to hospital. This is because his injuries were serious from the first minute.

Stage of tragedy

Unfortunately for him, his hopes faded once he reached the hospital, as he died within a few minutes. Among the other injured was a child quite serious that he was taken to another hospital resorting to to the air rescue. For him the situation is rather complex, even if it does not appear to be in danger of life.

Needless to say, this tragedy shocked everyone who attended the match, especially the parents of the children involved. For this reason they were cancelled all sporting events scheduled for the weekend while the community mourns the death of the 5-year-old boy.