Motorola has once again surprised the market with its new launch, the Motorola Edge 50 PRO, which not only offers high-end features but is also available at a reduced price at AmazonThe device, which initially cost $10,999, can now can be purchased for only $10,341 pesoswhich represents an excellent opportunity.

He Motorola Edge 50 PRO It stands out for its elegant and functional design. It uses premium materials on a sandblasted aluminum structure, providing a high-end tactile and visual sensation. The curved screen of the device improves the visual experience, and facilitates a natural grip, making it more comfortable and enjoyable.

The screen, the Edge 50 PRO count with one 6.67 inch super HD pOLED panel and one resolution of 1220×2712 pixels at 144HzThis combination ensures sharp, detailed images with vibrant colours and deep blacks, ideal for enjoying multimedia content in the best possible quality.

In terms of performance, the Motorola Edge 50 PRO is not far behind. It is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processorwhich offers a 15% increase in performance compared to its predecessor. Together with 12GB RAMthe device ensures smooth operation even with the most demanding applications and games. In addition, its capacity 512GB storage provides more than enough space to store photos, videos and other important files without worrying about space.

One of the most notable features of the Edge 50 PRO is its triple camera system, backed by artificial intelligence. With 50MP + 13MP + 10MP lenses, The device captures superior quality images with improvements in dynamic range and contrast. This allows users to take stunning photos, regardless of their level of photography experience.

Autonomy will not be a problem with the Motorola Edge 50 PROthanks to its impressive 4500 mAh battery. In addition, with its technology 125W fast charging, The device ensures efficient charging times, keeping it always ready for use.

He Motorola Edge 50 PRO is an attractive option for those looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price. With its elegant design, high-quality display, powerful performance and advanced camera and battery features, this device promises to meet the needs of the most demanding users.