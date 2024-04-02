Protests erupt in Turkish cities over removal of DEM candidate Zeidan

Several Turkish cities were swept by a wave of protests with shooting and burning of tires in the streets. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

Mass demonstrations began in at least six major cities following the decision of the Van provincial election commission to disqualify the pro-Kurdish DEM parti candidate Abdullah Zeidan from the elections. He previously won, but the mandate was given to the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Amid tensions, local authorities banned mass gatherings from April 3 to April 17. Social networks and media outlets close to the Kurdistan Workers' Party are calling on residents to take to the streets.

Dozens of people are starting fights with the police, firing machine guns in the streets, setting tires on fire and throwing Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. In response, security forces fire tear gas, beat the protesters with batons and detain them.

In Turkey, on Sunday, March 31, local government elections were held. The country's ruling AKP lost to the opposition in municipal elections for the first time in 20 years. The Republican People's Party took the lead and received the majority of votes in the competition for the posts of mayors of large cities.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that victory in the mayoral elections in Istanbul would be the last chance for the Turkish political opposition. Former urbanization minister Murat Kurum, nominated by the current president's party, and opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, who ultimately won, fought for the post of mayor.