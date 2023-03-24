Turkish presidential candidate Perincek vows to fight sanctions against Russia

The candidate for the presidency of Turkey, the leader of the Rodina party, Dogu Perincek, said that he does not recognize the sanctions against Russia. His words lead RIA News.

Perincek stressed that if elected to the post of head of state, he intends to fight against restrictions against Moscow.

“We do not recognize sanctions against Russia. Sanctions against Russia are sanctions against Turkey, and we will seize the golden opportunity to fight these sanctions,” he promised.

Earlier, the European Commission disclosed details of a new package of sanctions against Russia. The head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said that it will include decisions against circumventing restrictions. “We have a set of measures already taken, but of course they are not enough,” she said.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union had almost no options for new sanctions against Russia. In his opinion, the tools have already been exhausted. Borrell added that the countries of association will focus on increasing assistance to Ukraine.