“45% of patients diagnosed with lung cancer already have locally advanced or even distant disease, so we need to identify patients who are currently healthy but have high risk factors. And the thing to do for those is to perform a high-resolution, low-dose chest CT scan, which means little radiation for the patient, but lots of image quality results.” This was stated by Giuseppe Cardillo, president of the Italian Society of Thoracic Endoscopy, at the press conference ‘Lung cancer, the main way is early diagnosis’, an event to present the Position Paper, with the unconditional contribution of Johnson&Johnson MedTech, held at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.