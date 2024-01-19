Rats | The housing company in Kallio says: The rats were expelled from the apartments with persistent work

In November, the housing association started to combat rats in an enhanced way, both inside and outside. Now, according to the building company, the control work has produced results.

About the rat problem The situation of the housing association in Kallio that suffered has improved, the housing association tells Helsingin Sanomat.

At the end of November, HS reported on people living in Harjutor From Mira Koski and Eating. Both apartments had been entered ratand the rodent had even given birth to cubs I will to the dressing room. Now the house has not seen rats indoors for a month.

In October, an intensified fight against rats began, the managing director of Isännöintipalvelu Isarvo oy. Pasi Pesonen tells. Countermeasures had been taken even before that.

Fight back is made both indoors and outdoors. In the building company's basement, entry routes have been blocked to prevent rats from entering through the structures. Motion detectors have been installed in the basement and apartments. In addition, a drain trap has been installed in the street drain and traps have been installed in the apartments.

According to Pesonen, the residents have made sure that no waste has been allowed into the sewers and that the lids of the waste containers have remained closed. Formerly an evolutionary biologist and parasitologist Tuomas Aivelo told for HSthat it is also not worth pouring food, such as porridge, into the drains, so that it does not attract rats into the pipes.

According to Pesonen, prevention measures are still being continued in Harjutori 6.

“However, the rodents will not leave Helsinki, even though the situation has improved for this individual housing association.”