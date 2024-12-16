Barcelona was crowned in Turin, winning the three main awards that the Italian newspaper has awarded each year for 22 years Tuttosport. Lamine Yamal won the Golden Boy and Vicky López the Golden Girl for being considered the best soccer players in the male and female categories under 21 years of age from all European leagues. Aitana Bonmatí was also crowned with the Golden Woman, an award that Tuttosport awarded to the best player over 21 years of age

Despite having more winners than ever in this 22nd. edition of these awards, Barça did not go to Turin due to logistical disagreements with the organization of the award given Tuttosport. The club’s main argument for not attending is that the Turin airport closed before the gala ended and the winners had to sleep in Italy. Barça requested to travel on a charter flight, a request that was denied by Tuttosport. The club then decided not to go to Turin.

Everything was decided before Lamine Yamal’s injury against Leganés. Barcelona considered that it was not appropriate to spend so many hours outside of Barcelona since Flick’s team closes the year on Saturday against Atlético de Madrid in a crucial challenge for League classification.

In addition, there was also another compelling reason. The Barça Femenino will play on Wednesday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys against Manchester City for first place in group D of the Champions League. This is how Aitana Bonmatí remembered it in her video. “I want to thank you for this award. I’m sorry I can’t be at the gala but we have a match against Manchester City on Wednesday in which we risk being first in the group,” he said. The Ballon d’Or winner also dedicated the award to her teammates “because I always say that individual awards are thanks to the teammates who make me better,” she said.

Vicky López, who connected telematically with Turin, was also justified. “I’m sorry I’m not there. “I’m not there for logistical reasons,” he noted. “I hope to continue enjoying it. “Continue with the hope. Let all my injuries be respected and always think big,” said the 18-year-old Barça player who has already received the medical discharge and will be able to play against Manchester City.

Then it was Lamine Yamal’s turn. Knowing his absence, the winger received this Sunday before the match against Leganés the trophy that accredits him as the best under-21 player in the European leagues. The journalist Massimo Franchi, creator of the award, presented him with the award on the lawn of the Estadi Lluís Companys.

In Turin, in his telematic connection Lamine spoke about his injury. “It’s time to recover. But I really want to help again,” he said. And about his future he noted that “it is curious that there are players my father’s age, but I focus on playing. In five years I imagine myself at Barça, at the club of my life, winning all the possible titles. Hopefully the Champions League.” And with the team I hope to win the World Cup,” he said. He also spoke about president Joan Laporta. “When we win he is very happy. He supports us a lot in good times and in bad times,” he said of the president.

For his part, with a video, the president of Barcelona thanked Tuttosport for its recognition. “We are sorry not to participate in this splendid gala, I am sorry not to be with you. As president of Barça I want to thank you for the awards given to the Barça players. Congratulations to the winners, especially Lamine, Aitana and Vicky,” said Laporta.

To win the award, Lamine Yamal broke a double record in the edition. European Champion with Spain this summer, he received 488 votes and narrowly surpassed the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who received a 97% score last year, that is, 485 out of a possible 500. Bellingham signed the same percentage with which Frenchman Kylian Mbappé won, but he did so in an edition with 30 voters and now 50 do so.

Furthermore, there has never been a Golden Boy winner as young as the youth player, who won it at 17 years and 4 months. By proclaiming champion, the Barça winger joined the recent success of the Blaugrana club in this sense, which had Pedri and Gavi as champions in the 2021 and 2022 editions. Leo Messi also lifted it in 2005.

Jorge Mendes, representative of Lamine Yamal among others, was awarded as the best agent

The winner of the Golden Man was the German Toni Kroos, former Real Madrid player, who also did not attend the gala and who also sent a message of gratitude. “It is a special afternoon, it is very nice to be recognized with this trophy. Thank you everyone who has voted for me. For me it means a lot, it is a great honor, a very nice award and a great conclusion to my career,” says the former German soccer player.

Manchester City’s sporting director Txiki Begiristain, who received the award for best manager of the year, also did not attend. “I am very grateful to receive this award. “This would not be possible without the coach, the players, Ferran Soriano and the president,” said the Basque.

Yes, it was Jorge Mendes, who won the award for best agent. The Portuguese representative has in his portfolio promising Barcelona footballers such as Lamine Yamal himself. “He will soon win the Ballon d’Or,” he said. “And of course he is going to renew with Barça,” said upon his arrival the agent who also defends the interests of Barcelona fans such as Alejandro Balde, Ansu Fati and Barcelona player Kika Nazareth. “You have to work all day, with a lot of determination and always thinking about protecting the player. 90% of players have financial independence and do not need money until the end of their career, but they need protection, for someone to be with them every day. Behind what people see, the work of the agent is essential to take them on the right path,” said Mendes, already on the stage of the International Automobile Museum in Turin.