In the setting of the Naba campus, New Academy of Fine Arts in Milan, Luce tra i fragmenti. Il viaggio di Mira, dalla scoperta della malattia alla speranza con CAR-T” was presented, a 2D animated short film, produced by the students of the Three-Year Degree in Cinema and Animation at NABA and promoted by Gilead Sciences with the Patronage of AIL- Italian Association against Leukemia-Lymphoma and Myeloma and La Lampada di Aladino ETS in order to represent and give voice to people affected by a hematological tumor.