Cali America He is experiencing tense days before his debut in the League in the first half of 2024.

The scarlet team started with a good roster design to face the season, but the recent failed news has impacted it.

América had to face criticism for its intention to sign the Chilean midfielder Arturo vidalin a million-dollar transaction that ultimately did not happen.

After the new president, Marcela Gomezwill rule out the Chilean, announced the start of negotiations with the coach Ricardo Garecanews that excited the fans, who consider him a symbol of the club.

However, this news that grew like foam quickly faded and according to the latest information, everything indicates that Gareca said no to the scarlet team.

Tulio's relief

Tulio Gómez gave a press conference to talk about the CNE's decisions.

In the midst of this negative news for the scarlet team, the one who spoke out was the owner, Tulio Gomezwho has been one of the centers of criticism.

On his X account, Tulio left a thoughtful message this Friday, January 19, in which he expressed his feelings towards his critics, although without speaking directly or pointing out anyone.

“Do not judge my actions if you do not know my reasons.

Don't envy my victories if you don't know my failures.

“Don't criticize my progress if you don't know my efforts,” Tulio wrote.

Then he added: “Because those who make firewood today from the fallen tree will lick your boots tomorrow.”

América debuts in the League this Saturday in a home duel against Águilas Doradas.

Don't judge my actions if you don't know my reasons.

Don't envy my victories if you don't know my failures.

— Tulio Gómez (@tulioagomez) January 19, 2024

