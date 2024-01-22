Entrepreneurs can invest in hotels and the creative economy to serve visitors, says expert

Entrepreneurs from Pará have opportunities to expand their businesses with the 30th edition of the COP in the State, in 2025. According to the Sebraethe sector that will benefit most from the presence of international organizations in the area is tourism.

COP is an annual event organized by United Nations to debate issues related to climate change. The initiative brings together leaders and representatives from different countries around the world and usually brings visibility to the countries that host it. It also tends to attract tourists.

The ideal is to start preparing in advance to receive all these people, he says. Thyago Gattoinformation analyst at Sebrae Nacional. “We saw some reports saying that the hotels there still don’t have capacity and need to improve”, declared the expert. For him, the solution to this problem could be an investment target for entrepreneurs.

How the Power360 showed in this report, the hotel network in Belém needs to at least quadruple to receive the approximately 60,000 visitors expected for the conference. There are 5,712 hotel rooms in all categories in Belém, totaling 12,115 beds available. The data are from ABIH-PA (Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry of Pará).

In addition to the hotel sector, entrepreneurs in the culinary and creative economy sectors can also benefit. Thyago believes that visitors will be interested in learning about local culture and food, which is part of an immersion experience.

“There will be people from more than 200 countries. They need to eat and they want to know the local cuisine […] They don't live just from technical meetings. COP creates a lot of cultural experience”said the analyst.

The idea is to present local culture in the most complete way possible, from typical dishes to the promotion of theatrical and music performances.

Thyago says that it is not enough to invest in these areas close to the event. Adaptation needs to be done with study and caution, always considering what the business can or cannot invest in. He recommends that entrepreneurs seek support from the local Sebrae, which offers booklets, consultancy and assessments on the subject.

“Sebrae is a partner that can help small businesses both in formulating their business and market models”he declared.

Those interested in contacting the entity can find the telephone numbers for assistance in this link. There are options via WhatsApp, phone call, video call and addresses for a face-to-face consultation.

BIOECONOMY

Thyago says that, in general, this is the dominant business sector in Pará and that it brings the most opportunities for first-time entrepreneurs. Broadly, this area covers topics such as ecotourism and extractive industry.

The analyst states that this segment is strong because of the biodiversity of the Amazon forest. He talks about “analyze the potential of natural inputs existing in the region”.

A classic example, he reports, is the consumption of açaí. Foods prepared based on the fruit began to become popular on a local scale and then spread to the rest of the country. The seed has also been popular for the production of tea rich in vitamins, house tiles and fabrics.

According to Thyago, this is just one of the examples of opportunities available for enterprises in Pará. Just as in the case of açaí, there are several other natural inputs with multiple properties.

“There are several other substances in the region that can promote different types of business”, said the expert. He cited the potential of these substances for the beauty market in the production of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

“There is an enormous amount of substances in the Amazon – 30% of biodiversity has not even been studied yet. There are several molecules that we don’t even know exist that can treat causes or make such interesting products.”

In tourism, the focus is on exploring the local fauna and flora. Tourists who go to the State seek to discover the biodiversity of the Amazon through immersion. One of the proposals is to encourage animal observation, for example.

Another option would be to invest in services that aim to improve logistics for all services linked to the bioeconomy, said Thyago.

In this sector as a whole, it is important that the entrepreneur is aware of the local regulations. There are several environmental protection areas that cannot be violated and endangered species.

Sebrae's recommendation is that businesspeople study the regulations intensively. The entity's services can also be useful in understanding the particularities of each legislation.

