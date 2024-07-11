Microids has released the first trailer for the video game Totally Spies! – Cyber ​​Mission, based on the famous animated series. Players will embark on a new adventure in Singapore, in the universe of the new season of Totally Spies! where action, adventure and infiltration meet. Developed by Balio Studio, Totally Spies! – Cyber ​​Mission will be available on October 31, 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Playing as Sam, Clover and Alex, players will immerse themselves in the heart of Singapore, where every street and every corner hides secrets to be discovered. Based on the currently aired season 7, players will join Jerry and Mandy, as well as new characters such as Toby, Zerlina and Mei Lin, both in single player and in local multiplayer mode for up to 3 players. The game features exploration sections for the city of Singapore but also other moments focused on action, as well as the possibility of styling the protagonists with different accessories.