Melissa Paredeswho is found committed to Anthony Aranda Since April 2023, he shared a message on his social networks in which he publicly announced the end of his relationship. In her letter, the actress does not detail the reasons for the separation, but she suggests that they were on good terms. In addition, Paredes says that she will continue to hang out with the dancer due to the business that they both opened a few months ago.

What did Melissa Paredes say about the end of her relationship with Anthony Aranda?

This Friday, January 19, Melissa Paredes, took to his official Instagram account to announce the important news. It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, both seemed happy enjoying an afternoon on the beach.

“In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings, I make known my sentimental separation with Anthony Aranda, a person for whom I have affection and respect after the good times shared. It is likely that you will still see us together, since we share ties jobs that will follow their own course. That's all, thank you,” reads their Instagram stories.

Melissa Paredes announces separation. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Paredes

When did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda get engaged?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda traveled to the amusement park, Disney World, in April 2023. 'Meli' also took her daughter and the three of them enjoyed a magical and dreamlike trip. Such was the surprise for Melissa Paredes' followers when she announced through romantic photos of her that he was asking for her hand. Anthony Aranda surprised her and they spread everything through social networks.

Melissa Paredes shared her happiness with all her followers. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Paredes

Why did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda delay their wedding?

A few days ago, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were interviewed by 'América Espectáculos'. In said television space, they talked about the projects they have with their dance school, a company they promoted together a few months ago. This was the reason why they both decided to postpone their wedding. “We had only the U Move thing mapped, so we are focused on that”said the model. Instantly, Anthony added: “We are focused on that, on school, but… we can surprise them.”

