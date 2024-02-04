Within United States, there are written laws regarding migrants. In that sense, it is very important to be well informed about the conditions to be able to enter North American territory and stay as long as necessary without having any problems with the authorities. AND those who require certain employment-based forms to be submitted should know what the Uscis Lockbox option is all about.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explains that Immigrants have reporting locations for certain types of forms that are not family based. These are known as secure locations or Lockbox, through which people can send their paperwork reliably.

However, it is important that interested parties know what the eligibility category is for which they are carrying out the process and where they should send their petition based on where they live.

Uscis secure locations can be used for different cases, for example:

Direct Filing of Form I-360 or Immigrant Petition for Amerasian, Widowed, or Special Immigrant Direct Filing of Form I-485 or Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status Direct Filing of Form I-765 or Application for Employment Authorization Direct Filing of Form I-131 or Application for a Travel Document

Uscis clarifies on its official website that applications and petitions that are not sent to the correct representation locality could experience delays in processing, so It urges those interested to know exactly where they have to go in order to carry out the procedure correctly.

USCIS has special offices to receive certain migrants,

What are and where are the safe locations of Uscis or Lockbox?

People interested in sending any of the above forms directly should review the following table to know Where to send your application according to the state in which you reside:

Residents of Arizona, California, Minnesota, Oregon and Pennsylvania, please contact:

Uscis Secure Location (Lockbox) in Phoenix.

United States Postal Service:

USCIS

Attn: NFB

PO Box 21281

Phoenix, AZ 85036-1281

FedEx, UPS and DHL Deliveries:

USCIS

Attn: NFB (Box 21281)

1820 E. Skyharbor Circle S

Suite 100

Phoenix, AZ 85034-4850

Residents of New Jersey and New York should contact:

Uscis Lockbox Location in Elgin

United States Postal Service (USPS):

USCIS

Attn: NFB

PO Box 4115

Carol Stream, IL 60197-4115

FedEx, UPS and DHL Deliveries:

USCIS

Attn: NFB (Box 4115)

2500 Westfield Drive

Elgin, IL 60124-7836

Residents of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, should contact:

USCIS Chicago Lockbox

United States Postal Service (USPS):

USCIS

Attn: NFB

PO Box 805371

Chicago, IL 60680-5371

FedEx, UPS and DHL Deliveries:

USCIS

Attn: NFB (Box 805371)

131 South Dearborn-3rd Floor

Chicago, IL 60603-5517

Residents of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Micronesia, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska , Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Palau, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Utah and Wyoming should be directed to:

USCIS Lockbox Location in Dallas

United States Postal Service (USPS):

USCIS

Attn: NFB

PO Box 660867

Dallas, TX 75266-0867

FedEx, UPS and DHL Deliveries:

USCIS

Attn: NFB (Box 660867)

2501 S. State Hwy. 121 Business

Suite 400

Lewisville, TX 75067-8003