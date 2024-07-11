The Colombian national team will play the Copa América final against ArgentinaThe tricolor team secured their passage by beating Uruguay with a goal from Jefferson Lerma, in a match that ended in fights, brawls and chaos in the stadium stands.

The Colombian players are traveling to Miami. Next Sunday they will take to the field at the Hard Rock Stadium, where Barranquilla native Shakira will be in charge of the musical presentation to open the match.

Follow the minute-by-minute of what is known before the Copa América final:

President of the Uruguayan Football Association describes what happened to his players as a ‘natural reaction’ Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, reacted to what Darwin Núñez and Maximiliano Araújo did, who climbed onto one of the stands after the match and confronted Colombian fans.

“So far, what we have had is internal dialogue, knowing that there was a natural, instinctive reaction, from a father, a husband, a brother, a son, seeing his family in a very difficult moment and seeing that they did not allow evacuation to the field, which is what the protocol indicates,” he commented. The authorities’ efforts seemed to be in vain to stop the brawl, which lasted several minutes. Photo:Social networks Colombia’s celebration in the locker room The Colombian national team celebrated their victory over Uruguay with music. Ryan Castro, the singer of ‘El ritmo que nos une’, joined in the celebration. Attendance at the stadium for the Colombia vs. Uruguay match According to official figures, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte had an attendance of 70,644 people for the Copa America semifinal match between Colombia and Uruguay. The stadium has a capacity for more than 74,000 spectators. Uruguay vs. Colombia at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, United States. Photo:EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

