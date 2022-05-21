At 90min we are selecting the best players from the main European leagues for each position in this final stretch of the season. Here is the list of the wingers that are giving the best performance today: from Vini JR to Luís Díaz.
Despite his young age and all the criticism received at the beginning of his career, we can say that a star has been born. Vinicius is a much more mature player, who makes good decisions, who scores, who assists… Today there is no right-back in the world capable of stopping him. In this Champions he has done with Hakimi, James or Walker. Its market value is €100M.
His level is being very high this season. He is one of the players who is dreaming of fighting Karim Benzema for the Ballon d’Or, but he has no options given the Frenchman’s good season. His year in the Premier League has established him as a differential player with 15 goals and in the Champions League we have been able to see how he scored two goals in the second leg of the semi-final against Villarreal. The market value of him is €80M.
He himself has been named the best player in the world in his position. Good old Mo Salah seems like he doesn’t need a grandmother. Like Mané, he is in the fight for the Ballon d’Or, but his numbers are not up to par. He has 22 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League and in the Champions League we have been able to verify first-hand that he is a top World player. We will see in the final against Real Madrid if he can take revenge for the 2018 Champions League. His market value is €100M.
The Englishman has had exponential growth in his game with Guardiola. He is probably one of the most intelligent players in the world and with an associative capacity at the level of very few. Despite not having been lucky in the Champions League after their heavy defeat against Real Madrid, they are going to win one of the most important Premier Leagues in recent years. He has one of the highest market prices in the world €90M.
The impact that the Colombian has had in Liverpool would have been unimaginable when he signed in the winter market. He is a player who has all the characteristics to play with the ‘reds’. His profile is very similar to that of Salah and Mané. Since his arrival, he has become one of the idols of the fans and will start in the Champions League final ahead of Jota. Klopp said that he had not seen a debut in any team like Luis’s at Liverpool. The market value of him is €45M.
