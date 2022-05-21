The Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, “has little to take offense. When the head of diplomacy gives an animal to one of the parties to the conflict, it is not a diplomatic attitude. There is someone who attacked and someone who was attacked and it must be clear. But if we want to bring Ukraine and Russia around the table, as the Holy Father asks, we must make all possible efforts “. The secretary of the League said so, Matteo Salvini, after an interview in which Di Maio called Salvini a “provocateur”. “We are here and I personally am spending myself and I will spend it, if necessary also moving from Italy in the next few days”.

Read also

“L’Ukraine will decide what to accept, who am I to force Ukraine what to accept and what not to accept?“, Salvini then said after the words of the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, on the need for Ukraine to accept Russia’s requests.” My goal is to put the two sides around a table and then they will decide. Ukraine will decide on its own, without external influences, it is not me or someone else who can tell them what to do. “For Salvini”the tragedy is that we are talking about a negotiation that does not exist and requests that do not exist. My goal is to create this moment of confrontation, it can be in Istanbul, in Rome, Beijing, on a ship, also because I don’t know what Zelensky has to ask or what Putin has to ask. The goal is to get everyone around a table, even if I have the impression instead that someone has the desire and convenience for the war to go on for months. The interest of Italy is instead exactly the opposite “, he added.

Salvini then says “concerned about the life of the government for two things: one is the no of the Five Stars to waste-to-energy plants in Rome and Liguria. Thinking of putting the government at risk and dropping it by leaving garbage on the street is absolutely meaningless. The same Democratic Party with the congestion of parliamentary work that insists on the Zan Bill and the reform of the electoral law “.

“It seems to me that if there is anyone who puts the good work of the government majority at risk, it is the Democratic Party with the Zan Bill and the electoral law and the Five Stars with their absurd no to waste-to-energy plants”, he added.