We are “deeply saddened; close to the victims’ families and patients, thanks to the doctors, nurses, rescuers and structures”. Thus the presidents of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, and of Fnopi, the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions, Barbara Mangiacavalli, on the fire at the Tivoli hospital. “Thanks to all the doctors and nurses of the hospital – they conclude – who braved the flames and smoke to bring the patients to safety. Thanks to all the rescuers and the staff of the structures that are welcoming the evacuated people, for continuing to provide them with assistance”.