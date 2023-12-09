Genoa – Raffaele Palladino finds himself on the opponents’ bench againto his friend Gilardino: «There is a truly friendly relationship with Alberto: we played together for the national team and spent 6 months at Spezia. I met a humble boy and I congratulate him because he did very well: he followed a different path than mine, he has more experience, Genoa knows what he wants. Tomorrow Monza must make a great emotional impact, because now the points are starting to weigh heavily. Tomorrow’s game won’t be decisive, but it will be tough: we will face a team within our reach and we are ready to play it.” Palladino explains: «Tomorrow they’re all ready, I’m spoiled for choice. During the week I have upset the team four or five times in recent days and I still don’t know the formation, but I like the spirit that the boys had in approaching the match”.

If he had to indicate an element to improve in his Monza, Raffaele Palladino would have no doubts: «There are always many things to improve, many aspects. The team is always growing, but if I had to point out one, I would like not to go down: recently we have often gone behind and catching up in Serie A means making double the effort, we have to change the game system and expend more energy.” However, his Monza’s ability to score from outside is in line with the general data of Serie A, which sees few long-range goals: «There is one fact: goals are no longer scored from outside the area. Maybe the goalkeepers and defenses have improved, maybe you also shoot less due to the evolution of football, with defenses that let you kick less. But we’re trying.”