The uncertainty for thousands of migrants from Latin America and all parts of the world who crossed, or attempt to cross, the border between Mexico and the United States continues, especially after the US Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to postpone the validity of Title 42.

The Guatemalan government warned this Wednesday in a statement to all citizens who plan to travel irregularly to the United States.

He indicated that the border “is not open” and that they could be victims of criminal groups dedicated to human trafficking.which take advantage of the uncertainty of Title 42.

The regulation issued in the government of Donald Trump during the pandemic, allowed the authorities to immediately expel those migrants who crossed the border illegally.

(Also: US: uncertainty reigns at the border after decision to maintain Title 42)

“If Title 42 is withdrawn or not, it must be made very clear, the application of the immigration security laws of that country returns”warned Kevin López Oliva, Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic of Guatemala this Wednesday.

Likewise, he added that people “should not be fooled” by the possible removal of Title 42, because that does not imply that they can be deported “according to the criteria of immigration law of the United States”.

The Title 42 expedited removal rule was created during the Trump administration as a sanitary measure to prevent the flow of people potentially infected with covid-19. This is due to the poor health conditions faced by illegal migrants who undertake the journey to cross the border.

(Keep reading: United States: what does Title 42, express deportation measure mean?)

This rule should have ended last Wednesday, December 21; but a decision of the Supreme Court extended its validity. This while a clear migratory strategy is being carried out in the face of the sudden increase in people who enter the country irregularly.

However, faced with the uncertainty of whether or not this rule will continue to apply, human traffickers could use this situation to deceive migrants who decide to travel.

(We invite you to read: the US will continue with the express expulsion of migrants after a judge’s decision)

While Washington decides, the cities of the border states are crowded with people seeking to regularize their situation and the mayors and governors declare an emergency in the face of the crisis.

The migrants who crossed hundreds and thousands of kilometers between jungle, rain, cold and desert are faced with two options, either enter the United States, risking immediate deportation, or wait in Mexico while the future of Title 42 is decided.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With media information