dr Pedram Emami is President of the Hamburg Medical Association © Naveed Nour/private

Hamburg’s Medical Association President has taken over the sponsorship of Hamid Ghareh-Hassanlou – and explains why this could possibly save the life of the Iranian doctor

Munich/Hamburg – Pedram Emami (52) is a neurosurgeon and President of the Hamburg Medical Association. Born in Tehran, he witnessed the fall of the Shah and the return of Ayatollah Khomeini as a child. He has lived in Germany since 1984. Together with the SPD member of parliament Kaweh Mansoori, he has taken on the sponsorship of the doctor Hamid Ghareh-Hassanlou, who has been sentenced to death in Iran. The 53-year-old is said to have been involved in the death of a militiaman in a violent clash between demonstrators and the Basij militia. But there are serious doubts about that. Hamid Ghareh-Hassanlou is one of eleven Iranians sentenced to death in the course of the protests.

Mr. Emami: How did the sponsorship come about?

I am of Iranian origin myself and follow the events there very closely. Through social media, I came across the fact early on that doctors are often unable to adequately care for the injured. With Hamid Ghareh-Hassanlou, a doctor has now become a target who apparently tried to treat someone. The sponsorship then came about through the International Society for Human Rights, which organizes the sponsorships.

Does Mr. Ghareh-Hassanlou know that this sponsorship exists?

I’m in touch with his environment, so I assume he knows it too.

What can a sponsor do?

It’s all about gathering information and making it public so that injustice can’t happen secretly in Iran.

Are you in contact with the Iranian embassy?

Mr. Mansoori and I sent briefs to the Iranian missions in Berlin and Hamburg. Unfortunately no feedback. Apparently you don’t want to start a conversation.

Does it still make sense?

It makes perfect sense. The trial of Hamid Ghareh-Hassanlou was held in three days. This is a farce. We’ll do that publicly. It’s so harder for the regime to save face. That’s worth a lot. It is very afraid of losing face, at home, let alone abroad. If the case becomes public, it will slow down the government from doing what it wants in secret.

What is your personal history in Iran?

I witnessed the revolution as an elementary school student, including the war between Iran and Iraq. When I was old enough to be drafted myself, my parents took us children abroad.

How do you view the current protests in Iran?

I still have many contacts. Iran is not a constitutional state and not a free state – even if the living conditions are much more relaxed than in 1984, when I left the country. What is special about what is happening right now is that the urge for freedom and plurality has emerged from within the country. This shows an evolutionary process that is revolutionary in itself. I’m convinced that even if attempts are made to kill these desires, it would only be a temporary success for the government. The protests would flare up again in no time – like embers under the thin ash.

So the protests will bring change?

You will not be able to turn the clocks back to the summer of 2022. It will never be the same again.

What will happen?

My maximum hope is that the movement will actually result in values ​​such as equality, freedom or the acceptance of different ethnic groups and religions. A modern society with great participation of all people. Iran is a multi-ethnic country. The people there also need the economy to flourish. The lack of prospects for young people is terrible. Iran has great potential here. This could also have a pull effect on surrounding Islamic states such as Afghanistan. Admittedly, that’s a very broad stretch. The time will tell.

To what extent should the West get involved? Or shouldn’t he?

Those are the key words: don’t interfere. In Iran in particular, foreign interference has a very shady past. Think of the 1953 coup, when a historic libertarian-democratic movement backed by the CIA was crushed. In this respect, the people’s reservations about foreign interference are great. But what is conceivable and feasible is a clearer demarcation from the government, its militiamen and its financial arm. If we advocate a value-based foreign policy, then we must act accordingly.