Court: Man who blew up railway near Ryazan could have hidden abroad with relatives

Ruslan Sidiki, accused of blowing up a railway near Ryazan, could have hidden abroad with relatives, so the court placed him in custody. This is stated in court documents available to the court RIA NewsIn addition to Russian citizenship, he also has an Italian passport.

In addition, the man is accused of nine particularly serious crimes against public safety.

On July 25, the court extended Sidiki’s arrest once again. According to investigators, he received $15,000 for blowing up the tracks. In addition, he contacted Ukrainian intelligence and was recruited.

The explosion of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) occurred on the morning of November 11 last year on the stretch between the Rybnoye and Blokpost stations near Ryazan. As a result, 19 freight train cars derailed, the damage from the incident was estimated at 30 million rubles.