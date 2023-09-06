Thursday, September 7, 2023
Tik Tok disagrees with EU decision that subjects it to rigid antitrust rules

September 6, 2023
Tik Tok

The EU designated some networks as gatekeepers and subjected them to tough antitrust rules.

The TikTok social network expressed its disagreement on Wednesday with the decision of the European Union (EU) to subject that platform to more rigid antitrust rules due to its size.

“We support the objective of the Digital Markets Act to create a more competitive space in Europe, but fundamentally disagree with the EU’s decision” to designate that company as an “access gatekeeper,” TikTok said in a statement.

“We are extremely disappointed that there was no market investigation prior to this decision, and we are evaluating our next steps,” the firm said.

This Wednesday the EU designated TikTok and the five giants included in the acronym GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft) as “gatekeepers” and subjected them to tougher antitrust rules.

Of the six digital giants, the firm ByteDance, owner of TikTok, is the only non-American, since it is of Chinese origin.

