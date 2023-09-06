Last month The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant came out in theaters, a movie that fans around the world have liked a lot, not only for animation, but also for the story that has a very interesting twist for the characters. That leads us to the fact that this universe is going to continue expanding to more places like video games.

It has been confirmed by Outright Games that this saga is going to have its own game, although it will not necessarily have the same plot as that of the film, since it will take place a few months after the events in New York. So fans can consider it as a sequel and prequel to what we could see in a second film production.

Here is the description of this game:

Taking place months after the events of the film, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film’s bold and painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized version of New York City from a new era. mutant threat.

This mentioned Outright Games:

Nickelodeon is one of our longest-standing licensing partners, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a new and original video game. This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we are very excited to use our experience to further expand the global reach of the Turtles through the world of video games.

For now it is not confirmed for which consoles the game will be appearing and also the date, only that it will be at some point in the 2024.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: The truth is incredible that they follow up on this franchise, although we hope that the development team has enough experience to create something worthwhile in terms of playability.