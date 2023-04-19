Defenses: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo

Media: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Gorriarán

Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac

“Today we take out what is salvageable, we focus on that. We kept a zero, we kept an order. We faced a difficult match, the first half was very bad, the truth was we weren’t happy or comfortable. Without a doubt, we came for the 3 points, it was what served us the most, but we faced a well-worked rival. This team has more to give”sentenced in conference.

Defenses: Luis Garcia, Emanuel Gularte, Gaston Silva, and Facundo Waller.

Media: Diego de Buen, Federico Mancuello, Omar Fernandez, Pablo Gonzalez

Forwards: Martin Barragan and Gustavo Ferrareis

“One always comes to add three and I think the team deserved a little more today. The situation of the own goal comes, that staggered us a bit; then came the draw and the offside goal… but you know that everything is defined by five centimeters”he commented at a press conference.