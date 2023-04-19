The Tigres team knows that there is no tomorrow, and in the next two remaining games they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to position themselves in a better way in the playoffs of Mexican soccer. Now, they will face Puebla on the penultimate date of the tournament.
So far, the university students are in seventh place with 22 points, and they have not won since March 3, when on matchday 10 they beat Necaxa by the slightest difference. Likewise, since February 11 they have not triumphed at the University, when on date 6 they defeated Pumas 4-2.
For its part, Puebla wants at all costs to get the three units in one of the most complicated customs in the country. At this moment, the Camoteros are out of the playoffs, positioning themselves in 14th place with 17 points.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN, channel 5 and VIX+.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Latest Tigers news
Tigres wants to break the losing streak against Puebla
The La Franja team is one of the most difficult for Tigres. In the last 5 games, the university students have only been able to defeat the people of Puebla once, and it was in the 2020 Apertura when they won 2-1 at the ‘Volcán’, with goals from Gignac and Eduardo Vargas, Santiago Ormeño discounted for the visitors.
Siboldi denies crisis in Tigres
Coach Robert Dante Siboldi He said he was calm despite the draw against Querétaro, since work was done even though the three points were not achieved, however, he knows that the team continues to work.
“Today we take out what is salvageable, we focus on that. We kept a zero, we kept an order. We faced a difficult match, the first half was very bad, the truth was we weren’t happy or comfortable. Without a doubt, we came for the 3 points, it was what served us the most, but we faced a well-worked rival. This team has more to give”sentenced in conference.
Goalie: Anthony Silva
Defenses: Luis Garcia, Emanuel Gularte, Gaston Silva, and Facundo Waller.
Media: Diego de Buen, Federico Mancuello, Omar Fernandez, Pablo Gonzalez
Forwards: Martin Barragan and Gustavo Ferrareis
Latest news from Puebla
Arce knows they deserved more
After the draw against Necaxa, coach Eduardo Arce knows that they deserved more on the pitch.
“One always comes to add three and I think the team deserved a little more today. The situation of the own goal comes, that staggered us a bit; then came the draw and the offside goal… but you know that everything is defined by five centimeters”he commented at a press conference.
tigers 2-0 Puebla.
