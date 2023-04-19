As the film’s release date approaches, all eyes are on Saint Seiya to see what this anime can achieve in live-action, and now the author of the original series of Saint Seiya He’s talking about the project. And what does he think about it?

Well, Masami Kurumada he is quite satisfied with the whole situation. On a new note to fans, the creator of Saint Seiya called the live-action film “exciting” and passionate ahead of its Japanese release.

“Young people who grew up watching Seiya on the other side of the ocean have made such an exciting movie. I think everyone who sees it will feel the passion behind it just like I did,” the writer shared. Of course, no one is more qualified to comment on Saint Seiya or the movie Knights of the Zodiac that kurumada.

The man created the sci-fi fantasy in 1986. He went on to oversee the sequel to Saint Seiya after its release in 2006, and kurumada hasn’t given up on his journey yet Saint Seiya. Now, the creator is about to see a new version of Saint Seiya thanks to its live-action release. Toei Company and Stage 6 Films teamed up to produce their own adaptation of Knights of the Zodiac big budget. According to past interviews of kurumadahas been eager to adapt Saint Seiya to live-action for a long time, but Toei Animation did not have such an opportunity until recently.

In 2016, the company confirmed that it would finance an adaptation of saint seiyto, and the distribution of Knights of the Zodiac quickly joined. Now, Saint Seiya will bring its heroes to theaters in a matter of weeks. Knights of the Zodiac will debut in Japan on April 28 before the film opens in the United States on May 12.

If you want to catch up with Saint Seiyayou can find anime series, both the original and the remake on various platforms from Netflix to Crunchyroll.

Via: comic book