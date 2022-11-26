The team of Women’s Tigers They want to start the Clausura 2023 Tournament on the right foot, and now they will throw the house out of the window to go for a star play by the Águilas del América.
Those led by coach Carmelina Moscato want to endorse the title won in the tournament that ended, where they overwhelmingly beat the blue creams. This is how in this leg market they will go after the services of Scarlett Camberos.
And it is that the player has attracted attention for her speed, ease on the field and for her developed eye for goals and assists, so her next destination would be in the north of the country
Although her departure would not be easy, and it is that she is one of the best footballers that the Spanish coach Ángel Villacampa has, so only a juicy offer could change the opinion of those from Coapa.
Likewise, another of the points that would truncate the possible signing would be the own Scarlett Camberossince since her arrival in Aztec football at the beginning of the year, she felt identified with the colors of the club, so much so that in one of her goals she celebrated nothing more and nothing less than Cuauhtémoc Blanco.
The next few days will be crucial in determining the future of the 22-year-old American player. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
