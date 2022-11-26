November 26, 2022 23:57

The United States on Saturday praised the agreement between the government and the opposition in Venezuela, which was signed in the Mexican capital, Mexico City.

A senior US official considered the agreement “an important step in the right direction.”

Venezuela’s government and opposition signed a “second partial agreement on social protection.”

“We join the international community that welcomed the resumption of negotiations,” said the official, who did not want to be identified.

In parallel, the US government on Saturday authorized the “Chevron” oil group to partially resume exploration activities in Venezuela.

The Treasury Department said that the group could partially resume the activities of its subsidiary in Venezuela in partnership with the Venezuelan public company Petroleos, making sure that the latter “will not receive any revenue from oil sales made by Chevron” that it will not be able to revive other activities with Venezuelan public company.

The ministry added, in a statement, that this partial lifting of sanctions “reflects the long-term policy of the United States aimed at lifting sanctions, provided (achieving) tangible progress in terms of alleviating the suffering of the Venezuelan people and in support of the return of democracy” to this country.

On the other hand, a senior official in the US administration explained that the rest of the sanctions “will remain in place as the United States continues to implement them vigorously.”

Venezuela faces US and European sanctions, including an oil embargo.

Source: agencies