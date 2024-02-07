The United Arab Emirates continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and alleviate the humanitarian conditions that the residents of the Strip suffer from, alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and provide them with basic needs, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to support the Palestinian people.

The number of Emirati Red Crescent trucks that entered the Gaza Strip last Monday reached 29 trucks loaded with relief and medical supplies.

The establishment of centers to shelter the displaced in Rafah was completed, and 36 solar-powered lighting lamps were installed for these centers due to the power outage.

18,014 pieces of winter clothing were also distributed, to help Palestinian children and families affected by the conditions in the Gaza Strip, to face the extreme cold during the winter, and to work to alleviate their suffering.

About 11,200 meals were distributed to 44,800 beneficiaries within the “Takiyet Al Khair” project, in addition to 16,610 bread packages being distributed to 16,610 beneficiaries within the subsidized bread project.

The UAE has launched 6 water desalination plants in the Rafah region of Egypt, with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs, given the suffering of the water infrastructure in the Strip, and to meet the population’s needs for potable water, as the plants work to desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day. It is pumped through pipes extending into Gaza, benefiting more than 600,000 people.

It is worth noting that the UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza in an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, and to stand by their side during The difficult circumstances they face.