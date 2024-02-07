A new truce plan, presented by the terrorist group Hamas to Qatari and Egyptian mediators, provides for 135 days of ceasefire, in which there would be an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners condemned in Israel and the reconstruction of Gaza.

According to the document with the proposal, accessed by the agency Reutersduring the four and a half months of truce, the hostages would be released in three phases, each lasting 45 days, which would ultimately lead to the end of the war.

A source close to the negotiations told the news agency that Hamas' counterproposal does not require a guarantee of a permanent ceasefire at the outset, but the two sides in the conflict would have to reach a new agreement to that effect before the last hostages are released. .

The full proposal envisages that the terrorists release the rest of the hostages held since October 7, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, including those sentenced to life in prison. This would happen during the reconstruction of Gaza, as Israel's military forces would completely exit the enclave and the bodies and remains of other hostages would also be exchanged.

The document states that female hostages, men under 19, the elderly and the sick would be released during the first 45-day phase, in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons. The proposal does not clearly indicate whether female soldiers are included in this first stage.

Implementation of the second phase would not begin until the parties concluded “talks on the requirements necessary to end mutual military operations and return to complete calm,” the counterproposal says.

Once this part is agreed upon, the rest of the male hostages would be released and the remains would be exchanged in the third phase. At the end of the third phase, Hamas would hope that the sides had reached a final agreement on ending the war.

The terrorist group highlighted in an excerpt of the document that it seeks the release of 1,500 prisoners from Israeli prisons, a third of whom it wanted to select from a list of Palestinians serving life sentences. The truce would also increase the flow of food and other forms of humanitarian aid into Gaza, no less than 500 trucks per day.