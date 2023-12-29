Friday, December 29, 2023, 16:39



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, in collaboration with the Local Police of Mula, arrested three men 'red-handed' while they were committing a robbery in a home in the municipality of Mula. The action began when Benemérita agents were alerted of a possible robbery in a house in Mula, at that time unoccupied, so patrols from the Corps and the Municipal Police went to the place.

In the house, the agents found three individuals when they were preparing to leave the property with several objects in their possession, among which were several butane bottles, a suitcase with clothes and other belongings. The civil guards verified that access to the house had been violated by breaking the frame and lock of the main door.

In that action, three men, of Moroccan nationality, aged 24, 27 and 28, were arrested and are believed to be responsible for the crime of robbery with force. Those arrested and the proceedings carried out were placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court of Mula (Murcia).