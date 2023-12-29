The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajarasaid on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) that the promulgation of the time frame by the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is a “setback against indigenous peoples”.

“The president [Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva] did not enact the Temporal Framework Law after the vetoes were overturned in Congress, but today [5ª feira (28.dez.2023)], unfortunately, the law was promulgated by the president of the Senate. Setback against indigenous peoples. Last days of 2023 coming to show us that the fight doesn’t stop!”, declared published on X (formerly Twitter). Lula's veto of the time frame was overturned by Congress on December 14 by 374 to 156 votes. It included coordination from the agribusiness bench.

The thesis defines that indigenous people have the right only to the territories occupied by them on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

The proposal was approved in Congress and the president vetoed the text in October. Previously, on September 21, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) had already determined, by 9 votes to 2, that the thesis was unconstitutional. A week later, he resumed analyzing the case and defined the new thesis, blocking the time frame.