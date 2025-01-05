Hundreds of Three Wise Men parades spread excitement this Sunday throughout Spain, with those in Madrid and Barcelona being the most famous and anticipated. In the capital, the traditional parade takes place from Nuevos Ministerios to Cibeles under the motto ‘The night of wishes fulfilled’in a tribute to water, air and earth.

Barcelonafor its part, pays tribute to the centenary of the metro and the bicentennial of the Tres Tombs de Sant Antoni, with the premiere of new floatswith renewed lights and sound, as well as unpublished music and choreography. You can follow it live in the following video:

Faced with a day in which cloudy skies and precipitation have predominated, extending from the northwest to the east of the Peninsula, some cities in western Spain decided advance their rides to Saturdaysuch as Seville, Córdoba, Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén, Ceuta, Santiago de Compostela or Mérida.

Other cities have brought forward their parades to this Sunday morning, such as Malaga, while in some places it has been decided to change the parade to a royal indoor receptionas in Vigo.