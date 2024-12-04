The recent winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, Geoffrey E. Hinton, better known in the technology sector as the “godfather of Artificial Intelligence”, having revolutionized this technology up to two timeshas been warning about the dangers of this technology for several years, which is why in 2023 it decided to leave Google before the American giant launched its own AI called Gemini.

Hinton has spoken openly about his fears with the direction and rapid development of AI due to the lack of control that companies and individuals are having with this technology. “The idea that these things could be smarter than people… a few people believed it,” he says. “But most people thought it was very far from reality. And so did I. I thought it was 30 to 50 years away or even more. Obviously, I don’t think that anymore.” He explained in an interview a few months ago.

Now, after also throwing poison darts at Sam Altman and his ChatGPT after collecting his Nobel Prize in Physics award, he has expressed regret for contributing to the development of AI during an interview for the BBC.

“We have no experience of what it is like to have things smarter than us”

“It’s going to be wonderful in many ways, in areas like health care,” Hinton said, going on to note that “we also have to worry about a number of potential negative consequences. In particular, the threat of these things getting out of control.

Back in 2018, Hinton stressed “I don’t think they should expand this further until they understand if they can control it,” and while he believes that AI is not yet as intelligent as humans, “they soon will be.” “My guess is that, within 5 or 20 years, “There will be a 50% chance that we will have to face the problem of artificial intelligence trying to take control of our lives,” he warned.

For Hinton, the way this technology is being developed, the future is terrifying, especially if we think about the combination of intelligent machines with evil actors. “This will allow authoritarian leaders to manipulate their constituents, things like that.”he told the BBC.

Although his biggest fear of all is truly autonomous weaponssuch as Terminator-type “killer robots” and stressed that unlike nuclear weapons, there is no way to know if companies or countries are secretly working on AI.