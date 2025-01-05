Atlético de Madrid and Andrea Berta, until now sports director of the red-and-white team, “have reached an agreement for the termination of his contract”, which closes “more than a decade of work marked by good sporting results and growth of the entity,” as the club announced this Sunday in a statement.

“We want to thank Andrea for her effort, commitment and dedication during these 11 years and we wish her the best in her new professional stage,” highlighted the Madrid entity on its official website.

Berta arrived at Atlético in 2013 from Génova to join the ‘International Scouting’ area within the sports management, later he was technical director and finally, since 2017, he was named sports director, replacing José Luis Pérez Caminero to become “the head of the professional football area.”

Atlético highlighted that, during Berta’s period at the club, the team has won a Copa del Rey (2013), two Leagues (2013-14 and 2020-21), a Spanish Super Cup (2014), a Europa League ( 2017-18) and a European Super Cup (2018).

Berta: “It has been understood that it is time to write separate pages”

”The effort, commitment and dedication to our colors have been the essence of everything done. Time passes for everyone and it has been understood that it is time to write separate pages. With the utmost respect, I tell our fans to consider me one of their own. The expressions of affection towards me have been constant during these twelve years,” he explained in a statement sent to EFE after the announcement of his departure.

Andrea Berta (left) during the presentation of Héctor Herrera with the president of Atlético, Enrique Cerezo EFE

”Atlético de Madrid and Andrea Berta have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that joined me to the red and white entity. “This decision marks the end of twelve years of work marked by excellent sporting results and superlative growth of the entity,” the statement begins.

”I arrived at Atlético de Madrid in April 2013, from Genoa CFC, when I joined as Director of International Football and Director of Recruitment within the Sports Directorate’s organizational chart, being appointed, in July 2015, Director of Planning of the first team squad, keeping me as Director of Recruitment,” he reviewed.

”In 2017, I assumed the position of Sports Director, becoming the head of the professional football area. In more than a decade of work, Atleti has won a Copa del Rey (2013), two Leagues (2014 and 2021), a Spanish Super Cup (2014), a UEFA Europa League (2018) and a European Super Cup (2018). )“, he highlighted.



Andrea Berta (left) during the presentation of Álvaro Morata with the president of Atlético, Enrique Cerezo getty

”The first team, with the Christmas break, was leading the classification in the First Division, the subsidiary in promotion positions to aspire to a higher category and the youth honor division as leader of its group, within the elite group that it led “, said.

”I conclude by thanking Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Angel Gil for giving me the opportunity and for the good treatment they have given me during all these years. Only destiny knows if my departure will become a see you soon, making our paths cross again,” concluded Andrea Berta.