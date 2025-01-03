Popularly known as the “stomach flu,” norovirus infection is a leading cause of outpatient doctor visits during the winter holidays. This year, the number of people affected has increased more than expected, according to the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The latest public count indicates that, by the first week of December, norovirus outbreaks had totaled 91 in that country. In previous years, during the same week, an average of 65 outbreaks were recorded. Since a large part of norovirus cases usually go undetected, authorities remain vigilant in the face of the abnormal increase.

Norovirus affects and inflames the host’s digestive system. When a person is infected, the cells in the intestine release fluids and electrolytes, which leads to the characteristic diarrhea. Additionally, irritation of the intestinal wall triggers the vomiting reflex. Symptoms from norovirus infection usually take up to three days to go away. There is no specific medicine for the germ. Most people recover on their own with hydration and rest.

The agent is especially contagious and resistant. It lives in the feces and vomit that it produces, and subsists on surfaces for days. Even with proper hygiene, norovirus can reach a person’s hands and continue the chain of infection. The CDC reports that most cases begin after eating contaminated food. During December and January, family gatherings with food facilitate infections and saturate hospitals. It is also common on cruise ships and airplanes.

The state of Minnesota is one of the states most affected by the norovirus surge. By before Christmas, 40 outbreaks had already been identified. Authorities warned that this is double the usual cases. “Ahead of holiday gatherings, we want to make sure people are aware of this increase in norovirus outbreaks and take steps to prevent the spread of the disease to family or friends,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, director of the division. of infectious diseases Minnesota Department of Health.

On average, norovirus causes 900 deaths, 109,000 hospitalizations and 2,500 outbreaks in the United States each year. It is also responsible for 58% of foodborne illnesses. Although the symptoms are not usually dangerous, they affect children under five years of age and adults over 85 years of age to a greater extent.

According to the CDC, the best prevention strategies against norovirus include: