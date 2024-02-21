Wednesday, February 21, DRV PNK stadium field, in Florida. He Inter Miamidirected by Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino, received a visit from Real Salt Lake, in the match corresponding to matchday one of the MLS.
This match had as an incentive the official debut of the Uruguayan scorer Luis Suárez alongside the Argentine world champion, number ten: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, with whom he got tired of scoring goals in the last great era of FC Barcelona.
Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino, started with D. Callender in goal, as right back he put J. Alba, in central defense Serhiy Kryvtsov and T. Avilés were present. In the midfield line of three, with Gómez, Busquets and Gressel. Forward Taylor, the 'Pistolero' Suárez and Lionel Messi.
At minute thirty-nine of the first half, in a somewhat tight game, Lionel Messi finds a way to serve for Robert Taylor, who orders it to be saved and allows Inter Miami to go into the break with the minimum advantage.
Already in the second half, Gerardo's men: 'Tata' Martino tried to pull the strings of the match. Near the end, at minute eighty-three, Diego Gómez Amarilla took advantage of a ball served by the Uruguayan Luis Suárez and ended the 2-0 victory for the locals, who began their journey in the MLS on the right foot.
At minute ninety, 'Pistolero' Suárez came off as a substitute and his place was taken by Leonardo Campana. In his official debut with the pink and black jersey, the Uruguayan attacker collaborated with two shots on goal and an assist on a goal.
The next match that Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi will have with Inter Miami will take place next Sunday, February 25, against the LA Galaxy, on the Dignity Health Sports Park field. Will they be able to repeat a happy night like today's?
