USA, Biden returns to publicly attack Putin. The heaviest words since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine

Joe Biden returns to publicly attack Vladimir Putin, the new message that the US president is sending to the Kremlin is very harsh and unequivocal. “We got a crazy son of a bitch like that kind of Putin and others – said the White House number one at a fundraiser in San Francisco – and we must always worry about nuclear conflict“. Last week Biden blamed Putin and “his henchmen” for the death of opponent Alexei Navalny. “We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that Nalvany's death it was one consequence Of something Putin and his henchmen did“, he said after the announcement of his death in prison. The Kremlin denied involvement in Navalny's death and returned the accusations to the sender to Washington.

It's not the first time Biden uses the expression “Son of a bitch”. In January 2022, the Reuters news agency recalls, he used the same term towards a Fox News journalist. Biden tends to be over the top during election fundraisers. In recent months you have taken issue with the government of China, the Republicans and Israel for the bombing of the Gaza Strip. Biden, however, in addition to saying he is seriously concerned about the possible decisions of Putin he spoke about what he believes the true global emergency, which is not atomic war. “There existential threat for humanity it is the climate“, the president of the United States forcefully reiterated.