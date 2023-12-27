ONCE wanted to dedicate one of its coupons to one of the most typical desserts of Murcia. The presentation of this ticket took place this Wednesday at the Regional Crafts Center of the capital, where the image that will illustrate five and a half million coupons for the draw next Sunday, January 7, 2024, was unveiled: the paparajotes.

This sweet, made with lemon leaves coated with a flour dough, eggs, milk and fried in oil, is considered one of the star recipes of the Murcian garden. It is believed that the Arabs were the first to introduce it to the Iberian Peninsula, although the Sephardim (Jews of Arab origin) could also have brought it, for whom its origins have thousands of years of history.

That is why it has been selected to be part of the series 'Un dulce?', with which ONCE tries to highlight some of the most representative dishes of Spanish gastronomy.

The series 'A sweet?' It is made up of 50 coupons, one for each province, belonging to the Sunday draws. It is developed in collaboration with the Spanish Confederation of Artisan Pastry Entrepreneurs (CEEAP), whose objectives include defending and representing the needs of artisan pastry. Among the desserts belonging to this initiative are marzipan (Toledo), pericones (Jaén), or piononos (Granada).

The presentation of this coupon was attended by Pedro Salinas Velázquez, Head of the Gaming Department of the ONCE Territorial Delegation in Murcia, Rafael Gómez Carrasco, General Director of Promotion of Trade, Business Innovation and Craft Industries and Crafts, José María González Martínez , Head of the Craft Service of the Region of Murcia, Ricardo Ruiz Marín, President of AREPA, Association of Pastry Chefs of the Region of Murcia and manager of Conripan – San Antón (Murcia), Nuria Vidal Carpio, Head of the Department of Social Services of the ONCE Territorial Delegation in Murcia, Luis Miguel García de Andrés, manager of the Luis Miguel pastry shops – Carretera de Churra and Andrés Mármol Martínez, manager of La Gloria Confectionery – El Palmar.

He ONCE Weekend Sale, a draw held on Saturdays and Sundays, has a five-figure main prize and a series of 300,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years with a single coupon. And prizes of 2,000 euros per month for 10 consecutive years, to four other coupons.